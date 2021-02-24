Hellenic Coin Price Down 10.9% This Week (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Hellenic Coin has a total market capitalization of $106.60 million and $230,273.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be purchased for $1.52 or 0.00003157 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.07 or 0.00362506 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000113 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003933 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000183 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000133 BTC.

About Hellenic Coin

Hellenic Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin . The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

