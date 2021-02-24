HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HLFFF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HelloFresh from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised HelloFresh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of HLFFF stock opened at $78.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.91. HelloFresh has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $92.77.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

