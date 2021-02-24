Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €91.20 ($107.29).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €83.22 ($97.91) on Wednesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($152.53). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €88.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is €88.63.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

