Herc (NYSE:HRI) Coverage Initiated at Redburn Partners

Stock analysts at Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Herc (NYSE:HRI) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Herc from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Herc from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Herc from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Herc has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.43.

Shares of NYSE:HRI traded up $4.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.76. 10,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,229. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Herc has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $84.77.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.34. Herc had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $520.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.75 million. Analysts forecast that Herc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 70,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $4,621,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,823,627.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Herc by 21.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 40,000.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Herc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,330,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Herc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $436,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Herc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

