Herc (NYSE:HRI) Price Target Raised to $98.00 at KeyCorp

Herc (NYSE:HRI) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.41% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Herc’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Herc from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Herc from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Herc has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.43.

HRI stock traded up $4.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.76. 10,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,229. Herc has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $84.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.71.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $520.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.75 million. Herc had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 13.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Herc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 70,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $4,621,089.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,823,627.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 40,000.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Herc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 987.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Herc by 1,702.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

