Hercules Capital, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Hercules Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.48 per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 42.72%. The business had revenue of $75.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Hercules Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

Shares of Hercules Capital stock opened at $15.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Hercules Capital has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 204.1% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 684,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after purchasing an additional 459,234 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,480,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,426,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,402,000 after acquiring an additional 154,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,156,000. Institutional investors own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 90.78%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

