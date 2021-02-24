Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Releases Earnings Results

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 42.72%. The business had revenue of $75.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE HTGC traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $16.05. The stock had a trading volume of 993,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Hercules Capital has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $16.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.78%.

HTGC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

