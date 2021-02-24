Hercules Capital’s (HTGC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

NYSE HTGC opened at $15.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.57. Hercules Capital has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $75.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.59 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 204.1% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 684,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after purchasing an additional 459,234 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Hercules Capital by 27.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Hercules Capital during the third quarter worth $625,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 69.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 11,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

