Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.28

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.28 and traded as high as $26.30. Heritage Financial shares last traded at $25.50, with a volume of 242,992 shares.

HFWA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Heritage Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Heritage Financial in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $915.71 million, a P/E ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.64 and a 200-day moving average of $22.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 16.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HFWA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Heritage Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Heritage Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Heritage Financial by 341.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Heritage Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

