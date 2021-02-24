Hermez Network (HEZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $25.79 Million

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $25.79 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for approximately $5.49 or 0.00011199 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.44 or 0.00501028 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00067271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00081285 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000711 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00058194 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $235.07 or 0.00479854 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00073331 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io

Hermez Network Token Trading

Hermez Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

