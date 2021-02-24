HEROcoin (PLAY) Price Hits $0.0048 on Major Exchanges

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded up 12.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. HEROcoin has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $36,450.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded down 23.2% against the dollar. One HEROcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00055005 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $377.06 or 0.00766483 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00033703 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00039063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006642 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00060474 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003788 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,301.16 or 0.04677741 BTC.

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin (CRYPTO:PLAY) is a coin. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,225,772 coins. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

HEROcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

