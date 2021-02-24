Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,363 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.26% of Heska worth $17,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Heska by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,437,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $209,318,000 after acquiring an additional 139,109 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Heska by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heska in the fourth quarter valued at $915,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heska in the fourth quarter valued at $1,770,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Heska in the fourth quarter valued at $2,054,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSKA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Heska from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heska from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Heska in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Heska from $116.50 to $163.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.92.

In other Heska news, EVP Jason D. Aroesty sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,691,551.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ HSKA opened at $196.53 on Wednesday. Heska Co. has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $206.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.53 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.17.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.47. Heska had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $64.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.10 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heska Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

