Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) posted its earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $64.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.10 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Heska stock traded up $11.62 on Wednesday, reaching $208.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,270. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Heska has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $206.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.73 and a beta of 1.65.

In other news, EVP Jason D. Aroesty sold 13,334 shares of Heska stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,691,551.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HSKA shares. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up from $167.50) on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Heska from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Heska in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Heska from $157.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.00.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

