Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $157.00 to $220.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Heska traded as high as $213.33 and last traded at $212.14, with a volume of 442 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $196.53.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heska from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Heska in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Heska from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heska from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Heska from $116.50 to $163.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Get Heska alerts:

In other Heska news, EVP Jason D. Aroesty sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,691,551.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heska in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heska during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heska during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Heska by 251.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heska in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.56 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $64.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.10 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heska Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heska Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.