Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 647,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 127,578 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.77% of Hexcel worth $31,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 4.4% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 101,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 32,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Torray LLC lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 1.4% in the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 25,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hexcel alerts:

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $499,826.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $54.31 on Wednesday. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $74.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

HXL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Hexcel from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays cut Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Read More: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.