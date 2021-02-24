Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Sets New 1-Year High at $68.10

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $68.10 and last traded at $67.71, with a volume of 20283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.34.

HIBB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hibbett Sports has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.62.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Crudele sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Also, SVP David Mitchell Benck sold 8,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $448,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the third quarter worth $302,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the third quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the third quarter worth $337,000.

About Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

