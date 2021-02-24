High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.80

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$12.80 and last traded at C$12.61, with a volume of 144435 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cormark upped their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$13.50 to C$22.50 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on High Liner Foods from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on High Liner Foods from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.12. The company has a market cap of C$420.87 million and a P/E ratio of 22.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.02.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.