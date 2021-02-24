High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $32.24

High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.24 and traded as high as $32.53. High Yield ETF shares last traded at $32.36, with a volume of 24,007 shares traded.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HYLD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of High Yield ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of High Yield ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in High Yield ETF by 940.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in High Yield ETF by 8,694.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter.

