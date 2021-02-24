HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:CAPAU) Lock-Up Period Will End on March 3rd

HighCape Capital Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:CAPAU) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, March 3rd. HighCape Capital Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 4th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

HighCape Capital Acquisition stock opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. HighCape Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $28.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HighCape Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $408,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HighCape Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $506,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HighCape Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,525,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of HighCape Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,120,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HighCape Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000.

HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

