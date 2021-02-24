HighCape Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:CAPAU) Shares Down 16.8%

HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CAPAU) shares traded down 16.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.64 and last traded at $16.64. 35,832 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 59,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in HighCape Capital Acquisition by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 872,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,000 after acquiring an additional 422,744 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HighCape Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $678,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in HighCape Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,120,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HighCape Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in HighCape Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,578,000.

HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

