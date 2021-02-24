Highland Private Wealth Management Sells 1,086 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Highland Private Wealth Management trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,752 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total value of $328,926.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,647 shares in the company, valued at $17,510,124.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 9,731 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $1,488,745.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,745.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,079,704 shares of company stock worth $192,927,683. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.06.

DIS stock opened at $197.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $357.77 billion, a PE ratio of -123.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.28 and its 200 day moving average is $149.36. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $198.94.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

