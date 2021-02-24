Hillman Co. Buys 160,993 Shares of Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND)

Hillman Co. increased its position in shares of Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 555,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 160,993 shares during the quarter. Talend comprises approximately 12.2% of Hillman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hillman Co. owned about 1.75% of Talend worth $21,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Talend by 522.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Talend by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Talend during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Talend during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Talend in the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Talend alerts:

Shares of Talend stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.01. 2,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,543. Talend S.A. has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $63.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.70 and its 200 day moving average is $41.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 0.84.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.20. Talend had a negative return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Talend S.A. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Talend from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Talend from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Talend presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

In other news, CFO Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $159,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,477,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 18,107 shares of company stock worth $867,480 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About Talend

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Talend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.