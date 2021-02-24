Hillman Co. Has $2.30 Million Holdings in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET)

Hillman Co. trimmed its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) by 99.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,848,647 shares during the period. Forum Energy Technologies accounts for approximately 1.3% of Hillman Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hillman Co. owned about 0.16% of Forum Energy Technologies worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FET. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 13,685 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 267,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 134,505 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 442,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 127,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 981,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 510,058 shares during the last quarter.

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

Shares of FET stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,727. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $107.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.48.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($4.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.61) by ($1.19). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 21.80% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. will post -19.54 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products and provide related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET).

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.