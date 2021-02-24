HireQuest, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:HQI)

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th.

HireQuest stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.99. 536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,451. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.57. The company has a market cap of $203.71 million, a PE ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.84. HireQuest has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $15.74.

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labour and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 147 franchisee-owned offices in 32 states and the District of Columbia.

