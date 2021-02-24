Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) Trading 8.3% Higher

Shares of Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) traded up 8.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.38 and last traded at $1.30. 2,911,150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 5,092,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.27.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Histogen stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.14% of Histogen at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Histogen Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops therapies based upon the products of cells grown under simulated embryonic conditions. It offers human multipotent cell conditioned media (CCM); human extracellular matrix (hECM); and hair stimulating complex (HSC). The company's technology focuses on stimulating a patient's own stem cells by delivering a complex of multipotent human proteins that support stem cell growth and differentiation.

