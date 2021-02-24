Hive (HIVE) Achieves Market Cap of $92.34 Million

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 24th. Over the last week, Hive has traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar. Hive has a total market capitalization of $92.34 million and approximately $12.79 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hive coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000455 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hive alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000157 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000276 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00036112 BTC.

About Hive

HIVE is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 404,417,896 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio . Hive’s official website is hive.io

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.