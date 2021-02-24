Hive (HIVE) Price Reaches $0.23 on Major Exchanges

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000455 BTC on major exchanges. Hive has a market capitalization of $92.34 million and approximately $12.79 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hive has traded down 25.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000157 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000276 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00036112 BTC.

Hive Profile

Hive (HIVE) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 404,417,896 coins. The official website for Hive is hive.io . The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio . Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here

