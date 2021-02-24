Hiveterminal Token 24-Hour Volume Reaches $629.00 (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. During the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded down 18.2% against the dollar. One Hiveterminal Token token can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hiveterminal Token has a market cap of $1.04 million and $629.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hiveterminal Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00054844 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $392.36 or 0.00778482 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00031332 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00039917 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006548 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00058920 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,339.76 or 0.04642366 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

About Hiveterminal Token

HVN is a token. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiveterminal Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hiveterminal Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiveterminal Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.