Hiveterminal Token Market Capitalization Tops $995,041.09 (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Over the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hiveterminal Token has a market cap of $995,041.09 and $1,119.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hiveterminal Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00054232 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.48 or 0.00721916 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00032655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00038267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006662 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00059944 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token (HVN) is a token. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

Hiveterminal Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

