HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.89

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.89 and traded as high as $20.11. HMN Financial shares last traded at $20.11, with a volume of 902 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded HMN Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.59 and a 200 day moving average of $15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.16.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. HMN Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $12.22 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of HMN Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $1,053,000. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new position in shares of HMN Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $663,000. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its holdings in shares of HMN Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 296,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HMN Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Otter Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HMN Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

HMN Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMNF)

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts.

