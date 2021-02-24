Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Shares Up 5.2%

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)’s share price shot up 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.05 and last traded at $16.86. 916,059 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 163% from the average session volume of 348,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.02.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HEP. Zacks Investment Research raised Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Holly Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $127.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.97 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 40.34% and a net margin of 32.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

