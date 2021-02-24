Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:GRTDD) Shares Down 10%

Home Bistro Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRTDD)’s share price traded down 10% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.79 and last traded at $0.90. 30,125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 839% from the average session volume of 3,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.99.

Home Bistro Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GRTDD)

Home Bistro, Inc engages in the food preparation and home-delivery business. It provides prepackaged and prepared meals and also offers planning, delivery, and preparation services. The firm products are customized meal solutions and delivered fresh-frozen directly to the home. The company was founded on December 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

