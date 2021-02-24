Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) (TSE:HCG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $33.54

Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) (TSE:HCG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$33.54 and last traded at C$33.32, with a volume of 85328 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$32.22.

A number of brokerages have commented on HCG. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$37.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$30.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 9.68.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits via brokers and financial planners, and under the Oaken Financial brand.

