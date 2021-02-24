Homeros (HMR) Price Down 23.7% This Week

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. One Homeros token can now be purchased for $0.0525 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Homeros has traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. Homeros has a market cap of $24.85 million and $4.14 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Homeros alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $273.30 or 0.00535866 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00071025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 95.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00086220 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00061251 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $260.45 or 0.00510666 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00074393 BTC.

About Homeros

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 473,568,600 tokens. The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com

Buying and Selling Homeros

Homeros can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homeros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Homeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Homeros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.