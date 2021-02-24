Homeros Price Down 24.6% Over Last Week (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. One Homeros token can now be bought for $0.0514 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Homeros has a total market cap of $24.33 million and $4.25 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Homeros has traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Homeros alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $245.01 or 0.00491823 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00066516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00080473 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000705 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00061089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00072771 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.54 or 0.00468813 BTC.

About Homeros

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 473,568,600 tokens. The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com

Buying and Selling Homeros

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Homeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Homeros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.