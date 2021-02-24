Honest (HNST) Price Reaches $0.0249 on Major Exchanges

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded up 27.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. In the last seven days, Honest has traded 12% lower against the dollar. Honest has a total market capitalization of $2.34 million and approximately $310,229.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Honest coin can currently be bought for about $0.0249 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $244.46 or 0.00497541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00067170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00081792 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00058255 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $236.82 or 0.00481984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00073858 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com

Buying and Selling Honest

Honest can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

