Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Holdings Trimmed by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 14,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.33.

Honeywell International stock traded up $4.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $146.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.11. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.