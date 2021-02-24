Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) CEO Sells $190,383.50 in Stock

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) CEO Craig M. Dwight sold 10,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $190,383.50.

Horizon Bancorp stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.89. The stock had a trading volume of 200,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,410. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day moving average is $13.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.91 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.31. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $19.00.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.17. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 25.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 533.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 86,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

