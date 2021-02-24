Horizon Technology Finance’s (HRZN) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Compass Point lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Technology Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

NASDAQ HRZN opened at $14.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.71. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $14.88.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 22,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 29,167 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

