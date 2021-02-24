Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,888 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $6,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 224.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 841.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $84.28 on Wednesday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $23.81 and a 52-week high of $91.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.50 and a 200-day moving average of $76.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other news, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 1,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $148,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Irina Konstantinovsky sold 26,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $2,006,857.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,426,722.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 346,619 shares of company stock valued at $26,652,435 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HZNP. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.90.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

