Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.16). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

HST has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.16.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $16.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 1.38. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a current ratio of 31.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.81.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HST. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 44,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 13,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 70,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

