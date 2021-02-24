Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.80-0.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.054-1.069 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.

Hostess Brands stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.14. 129,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,566. Hostess Brands has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $16.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TWNK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.57.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

