Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-0.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of +3.0-4.5% to $1.046-1.061 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.Hostess Brands also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.80-0.85 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.14. 2,201,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,823,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.82. Hostess Brands has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $16.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.59.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Stephens started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.57.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

