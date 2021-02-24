Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) Trading 8.1% Higher

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)’s share price traded up 8.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.44 and last traded at $2.67. 27,338,168 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 679% from the average session volume of 3,508,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.09.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hoth Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) by 98.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,982 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.17% of Hoth Therapeutics worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for dermatological disorders. The company focuses on therapies for patients suffering from indications, including eczema, chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. It intends to use the BioLexa Platform to develop two topical cream products that treat eczema and reduces post-procedure infections for patients undergoing aesthetic dermatology procedures.

