Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.92

Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.92 and traded as high as $4.28. Houston Wire & Cable shares last traded at $4.14, with a volume of 55,145 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $68.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 5.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.92.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Houston Wire & Cable during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Houston Wire & Cable by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 22,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,987 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Houston Wire & Cable during the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Houston Wire & Cable by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 300,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 31,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Houston Wire & Cable by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 394,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 108,398 shares during the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houston Wire & Cable Company, through its subsidiaries, sells electrical and mechanical wire and cable, industrial fasteners, hardware, and related services in the United States. The company offers wire and cable products, including continuous and interlocked armor cables; control and power cables; electronic wires and cables; flexible and portable cords; instrumentation and thermocouple cables; lead and high temperature cables; medium voltage cables; and premise and category wires and cables, primary and secondary aluminum distribution cables, and steel wire ropes and wire rope slings, as well as synthetic fiber rope slings, chains, shackles, and other related hardware and corrosion resistant products.

