HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 400 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) received a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective from investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 510 ($6.66) price objective on HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 406 ($5.30).

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) stock opened at GBX 423.80 ($5.54) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £86.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.49. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 556.05 ($7.26). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 404.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 360.98.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

