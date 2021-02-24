HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 405.38 ($5.30).

HSBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.36) target price on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Get HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) alerts:

LON HSBA opened at GBX 428 ($5.59) on Wednesday. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 558.80 ($7.30). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 404.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 360.98. The firm has a market cap of £87.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.91.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.91%.

About HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.