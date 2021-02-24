HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HSBC had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%.

HSBC stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.27. The stock had a trading volume of 106,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,620. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.03. HSBC has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $123.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.70, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61.

Get HSBC alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HSBC shares. Bank of America raised HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of HSBC from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.