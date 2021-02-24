HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HSBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of HSBC from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.38. The stock had a trading volume of 159,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,620. HSBC has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.03. The company has a market cap of $123.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.76, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. HSBC had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that HSBC will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in HSBC in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of HSBC by 79.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

