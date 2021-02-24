HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HSBC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America upgraded HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of HSBC from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

NYSE HSBC traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $30.38. 159,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,620. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $123.75 billion, a PE ratio of -60.76, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day moving average of $24.03. HSBC has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.87.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. HSBC had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. On average, analysts expect that HSBC will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in HSBC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in HSBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in HSBC by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

